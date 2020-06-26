Oregon, Oregon State dropping ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry games

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 29: Evan Bayliss #32 of the Oregon Ducks guards Jabral Johnson #44 of the Oregon State Beavers during the 117th playing of the Civil War on Novemeber 29, 2013 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon and Oregon State University have agreed to stop referring to rivalry games between the Ducks and Beavers as the “Civil War.”

Officials with the higher education’s athletics departments made the announcement Friday morning. A new name for the rivalry has not been decided upon yet, according to officials.

Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens said in a press release that the decision was made thanks to input from current and former student-athletes from Oregon and OSU.

“We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process,” Mullens said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”

The 124th annual football showdown between the Beavers and the Ducks continues this year on Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The rivalry is fifth in college football for the most games played between the teams. Meanwhile, the teams hold the collegiate record for the most men’s basketball games played with 354.

On Thursday, the University of Oregon announced it was renaming Deady Hall, one of its oldest buildings on campus, since it was named for early pioneer Matthew Deady, who supported slavery and helped draft the state’s constitution, which barred Black people from living in the territory.

The decision to rename the hall came days after protesters tore down the Pioneer Man and Pioneer Mother statues on campus, which were also connected with Oregon’s racist past.