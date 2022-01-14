Oregon OSHA changes course on vaccine mandates for workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health department announced they will no longer pursue a statewide mandate following the Supreme Court’s decision to block Biden’s federal vaccine mandate on Thursday.

The Biden administration sought to require U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees to have employees vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested. The mandate would have affected approximately 84 million workers across the United States, according to the Supreme Court’s decision.

The dissenting ruling states, in part, “OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here.”

In a statement, Oregon OSHA said they had been looking into a similar statewide vaccine rule per federal OSHA requirement.

“Oregon OSHA had engaged in discussions with stakeholders of such a rule adoption. It did so under the ‘at least as effective as’ federal OSHA requirement, which was prompted by adoption of the federal standard,” Oregon OSHA said.

However, Oregon OSHA announced that due to the Supreme Court’s decision, they are no longer seeking a vaccine mandate for workers in the state.

Oregon OSHA did point out, however, protections in place to protect workers from the virus.

“Oregon OSHA maintains a COVID-19 rule that requires employers to implement protections for workers. Those protections include infection control planning, exposure risk assessments, sanitation, and notification. Those measures also require employers to follow the Oregon Health Authority’s requirement to use facial coverings indoors,” Oregon OSHA said.

Oregon OSHA’s decision comes as the state passed a milestone of over 500,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.