PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a mass overdose over the weekend, KOIN 6 is looking into if overdose deaths are going up and what is causing that rise.

According to police, Portland is now on track for the second year in a row of record overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths have risen dramatically in the past few years according to Portland police who said at this time last year there had been 58 fatal overdoses and a record 158 overdoes by the end of the year.

Authorities said that say year to date from last year to this year there has been a 46% increase in fatal overdoses, with a total of 85 overdoses so far this year.

Captain Jake Jensen, who oversees the Portland Police Bureau Narcotics Unit, said fentanyl is driving these deaths like the eight people who overdosed when they unwittingly took coke laced with fentanyl over the weekend.

When asked why drugs are being laced with fentanyl, Jensen said he’s heard that dealers do it to make the drugs more addictive.

“One that I’ve heard is that they’ll put fentanyl-laced in with other drugs so that people think they’re buying cocaine or meth or something. They get fentanyl in it and it makes it more addictive. So they’re more likely to come back,” Jensen said “It’s possible that there’s some contamination or that drugs get mixed up and drug dealers actually think they’re selling cocaine, but they’re selling fentanyl.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration said that the cartels are trafficking fentanyl through the Southwest border and up the Interstate 5 corridor. They also said that fentanyl overdoses are increasing in the Seattle area.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Jacob Galvan from the Drug Enforcement Administration shared that drug cartels have adapted to using social media to sell their products.

“If you have a cell phone, if your child has a cell phone, the cartels have access to you,” said Galvin. “There is no safe pill that someone is purchasing on the internet.”

Portland police officers now carry Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, and they are working with county health officials to keep the public informed.