PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday that a second pediatric case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the state.

Officials say the illness is not associated with a school or child-care facility.

“Pediatric monkeypox cases have happened around the country during the nationwide outbreak, and unfortunately Oregon is no exception,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “As we have stated previously, this virus can affect anyone.”

According to OHA, the child was tested for monkeypox on Sept. 14, and test results were reported on Monday. Officials are currently conducting contact tracing to determine if there were any potential exposures.

Due to patient confidentiality, OHA says they are not disclosing the child’s sex, age, county of residence, or how the child is believed to have acquired the virus.

There are now 204 presumptive and confirmed cases of monkeypox in Oregon, according to OHA.

OHA encourages vaccination against monkeypox for anyone who has had, recent, direct, skin-to-skin contact with at least one other person who had the illness, or anyone who knows other people in their social circles or communities who have had monkeypox. People who suspect they have monkeypox should contact their health care provider before being seen.

For more information about monkeypox and Oregon’s response to the outbreak, visit OHA’s monkeypox website.