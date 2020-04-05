Oregon philanthropist Arlene Schnitzer passes at age 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Arlene Schnitzer, one of Portland’s preeminent patrons of the arts, has died, according to her son, Jordan, on Saturday.

The well-known Oregon philanthropist was 91 years old. She died at home of natural causes, according to the Schnitzer family.

Arlene recently gifted $10 million to the Portland Art Museum in January, the largest personal donation to the museum in its history and one of the largest to any Oregon arts organization.

History of giving

Arlene and Harold Schnitzer inspired others to collect art, including their son, Jordan Schnitzer. He has three university museums named after him, in Portland, Eugene, and Pullman, Washington, and is known for having the largest collections of postwar American prints in the world.

They have donated more than $100 million to more than 570 nonprofits.

Arlene and Harold Schnitzer also donated to Cedar Sinai Park, Congregation Beth Israel, Lewis & Clark College, Northwest Academy, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Oregon Health & Science University, the Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Jewish Museum, Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Oregon Symphony, the Oregon Zoo, Pacific Northwest College of Art, the Portland Japanese Garden, Portland State University, and the University of Oregon.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall is the jewel of Portland’s Performing Arts Complex. It’s a cultural landmark in the heart of the city brought to life by one of Portland’s most prominent families.

“When the symphony hall was named for my mother, on one hand we’re a little embarrassed about the name,” Jordan Schnitzer told KOIN 6 News in a 2015 interview. “On the other hand, I was certainly proud of what my parents had accomplished.”

The concert hall named for Jordan’s mother houses the Oregon Symphony along with many other world-class performances that come through the city of roses.

When the former Paramount Theatre underwent a $10 million renovation in 1983, the project was a few million dollars short. But with Harold’s help, it would be completed.

“He said, ‘you bet I’ll help, but I’d like to have it named in honor of my wife because she’s done so much for the arts,’” Jordan said.

This story was written with contributions from KOIN 6 News’ media partner the Portland Tribune.