PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the giant Powerball jackpot hasn’t been won in 35 straight drawings — pushing the prize past $1.7 billion — there are plenty of winners of smaller jackpots. And one Oregonian just won $1 million.

That winning ticket was sold in Mill City. But 3 other players in Oregon also got hefty payouts, as 2 players in Eugene and Medford each won $50,000 and one person in Bend won $150,000.

The sellers also share in the payouts through commissions. The Oregon Lottery said the retailer who sold the $1 million ticket gets a $10,000 bonus.

“Record-breaking Powerball jackpots create excitement, and it’s especially satisfying when we see significant, smaller prizes going to players across Oregon,” Oregon Lottery’s Player Services Manager Heidi Quiring said in a statement.

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night.