PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Power shutoffs continue across Oregon Saturday as fire danger increases.

With red flag warnings in place for large swaths of Oregon and Washington as well as high winds and extreme fire conditions, PGE and Pacific Power have temporarily shut off power in certain areas to prevent more possible wildfires.

As of Friday night, PGE reported more than 37,000 Oregonians are without power. Pacific Power said over 12,000 Oregonians are without Power.

These shutoffs are affecting 10 key areas where fire risk could be high. Portland’s West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills.

As of Saturday morning, PGE reports that power is off in at least parts of all 10 of these areas.

Several other areas are also without power, although not designated “high-risk” due to the winds and fire risk, Silver Falls, Silverdale/Corbett, Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and North Sandy are also seeing power outages.

Pacific Power has said that customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion, and Polk counties will be affected by power outages, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City, and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

There has been no update about when customers will be seeing power again, but PGE has said that it could happen as early as Saturday night.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock reported Saturday morning that weather conditions could begin to improve Saturday night with the wind changing directions, clearing away the smokey skies.

The companies suggested people living in the affected areas create a summer outage kit and make sure everyone in the household knows where to find it. A full breakdown of what to include in a kit and other measures to take can be found here.

Community resource centers are open during this time, providing ice, water and a place to charge electronic devices. Visit the PGE website for a full list of centers open during this time.