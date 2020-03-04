Oregon awaits own primary after Super Tuesday excitement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Primaries are underway in this presidential election year and Oregonians are raising questions about their own state’s primary voting date.

Fourteen different states headed to the polls yesterday for Super Tuesday and voters in six more states head to the polls for another round next Tuesday. However, Oregon voters will have to wait over two more months.

This has a number of people in the state asking if they should move up the Oregon primary date. Yet, experts point out there is a downside of voting earlier in the process.

“By going later, there’s less of a likelihood that voters waste their votes on candidates that’s going to drop out next week,” said Ben Gaskins, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Lewis and Clark College. “We’ve already seen that for voters in Nevada, and New Hampshire, and Iowa. Many of them cast their votes for candidates that aren’t even running any more.”

Gaskin added that by going later, Oregon gets a little more attention.

As primary looms, Washington ballot counter passes test

“They’re not as swamped by all the other early voter states and that gives them a little bit of notoriety, although later in the process.”

Oregon’s primary election is scheduled for May 19 while Washington is among those scheduled for March 10.