Oregon prisoner’s family sues for $15M over flu death

FILE – This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the Oregon State Penitentiary sign, at the Oregon State Penitentiary, in Salem, Ore. Seventy-nine inmates died in Oregon prisons in the past two years, and the Department of Corrections said nothing to the public about all but one of them. The Statesman Journal compiled the information […]

Michael Barton was 54 when he died

SALEM, ore. (AP) – A $15 million lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died at the Oregon State Penitentiary accuses prison staff of failing to treat the 54-year-old inmate for flu and then covering up his flu-related death.

The Statesman Journal reports that Michael Barton, of Medford, Oregon, was already experiencing mental illness and dementia when he came down with the flu in January 2018.

Prison officials declined to comment on the allegations made in the lawsuit or the Disability Rights Oregon review, citing the pending litigation.

Barton entered state custody in 2017 after being convicted of robbing a bank.