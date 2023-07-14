Pedestrians get a walk signal before the traffic light turns green at SE 26th Ave. and other intersections along Powell (ODOT)

GHSA predicted that Oregon's pedestrian traffic fatalities grew from 90 in 2021 to 131 in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Governors Highway Safety Association recorded a 40-year peak in pedestrian deaths nationwide, but the nonprofit attributed the increase to three particular states with the highest year-to-year jumps — including Oregon.

GHSA released its “Spotlight on Highway Safety” report last month. Based on preliminary data recorded by each state, the association estimates that 7,508 pedestrians died due to traffic crashes in 2022. Similar to the years before, most of those happened at night or in metropolitan areas where drivers and pedestrians share the same roads.

While this is just a 1% increase from the year before, the U.S. hasn’t seen a number this high since 1981.

Yet, the organization reported that fatalities either decreased or remained the same for the majority of places.

“The fact that more states saw decreases in pedestrian fatalities could be an encouraging sign that the deadly trend is slowing and may even be reversing,” GHSA said. “However, other troubling data, like the increase in speeding and impaired driving, points to continued elevated risks for people walking.”

The organization noted that the nationwide increase was mostly impacted by a small number of states with significant spikes in pedestrian fatalities. Those states include Arizona, Virginia, Oregon, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

In 2021, 90 pedestrian traffic fatalities were recorded in Oregon. In 2022, GHSA projected a surge to 131 fatalities.

In December of last year, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 that its Traffic Division didn’t provide “proactive traffic enforcement” as it was forced to reduce its team. PPB also said the city had reached a 70-year high in pedestrian deaths.

Despite this, GHSA reported the Oregon Transportation Safety Office’s efforts to make roads more safe for pedestrians. The nonprofit says there has been a trend of prioritizing homeless community members, as well.

“This year, Oregon began holding listening sessions with people experiencing homelessness in the Portland metro region to inform effective outreach and engagement with these vulnerable pedestrians,” the association said.