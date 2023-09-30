The ranking was part of a study of the country’s rising teacher shortage.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon has become a top location for educators looking to relocate in the U.S., according to a new report from Study.com.

A survey of 800 teachers asked which state they would move to in 2023, and Oregon ranked fourth on the list, following California in the lead spot, Colorado, and its neighboring state Washington.

The ranking was part of a study of the country’s rising teacher shortage.

The full report found that teachers across the country are facing burnout at a significant rate: 89% of teachers admitted to experiencing it due to heavy workloads, student behavior, lack of administrative support, low salaries, long work hours, and a lack of classroom supplies.

Here are the top 10 states, ranked by teachers: