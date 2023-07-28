The Department of Homeland Security headquarters is photographed in northwest Washington.

A portion of the funds will go toward organizations that are considered “high-risk” targets for acts of terrorism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly $20 million in grant money will be distributed across Oregon and several nonprofit organizations to help the state better prepare for potential disasters or terrorist attacks.

Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the award from the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

According to Merkley, the grant will support residents “in all corners of the state.”

The funds come from the State Homeland Security Program, Urban Area Security Initiative, Emergency Management Performance Grant, Transit Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Recipients of the nonprofit security grant are organizations in and outside of the Portland area that are considered “high-risk” targets for acts of terrorism. This includes synagogues like Havurah Shalom, medical clinics like the Providence Seaside Hospital and museums like the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

Find the full list of award recipients here.

“Oregonians must have every assurance that security is a top priority when they enter schools, places of worship, hospitals, museums and other community gathering spaces,” Sen. Wyden said in a statement. “I’m gratified these institutions in our state have earned these federal investments helping to protect them from terrorist threats and natural disasters.”

These grants are just one portion of the $2 billion security and disaster-preparedness package that U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced earlier this February.

Authorities recognized cybersecurity, soft targets and crowded places, intelligence and information sharing, domestic violent extremism, community preparedness and resilience, and election security as six focus areas for the grant cycle.