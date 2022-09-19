Oregon state senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the grants that will help victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon will receive over $3.2 in federal grants to combat domestic violence and stalking throughout the states. The funding also aims to support survivors of domestic violence.

The grants, totaling $3,282,231, were announced by U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats from Oregon, on Sept. 19.

“All of us want to feel safe in our homes and as we go about our lives, and these grants will help protect more Oregonians from domestic violence,” Merkley said. “I’ll continue working to secure resources that provide safety, support, and protection for people in these situations.”

Nearly $2 million of the new funding is going toward the Oregon Department of Justice’s STOP Formula Grant Program. This grant program is meant to expand law enforcement, prosecution and court strategies to prevent violence against women. The goal is also to further develop services, including those that are community-based and culturally specific, for survivors.

Additionally, Grant County has received $636,815 in funding for a rural program and Clatsop County has received $695,519. These programs will support the rural areas in their efforts to advocate for child, youth and adult survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, etc., through victim services and crime prevention.

“The awful threat of domestic violence undermines the safety of far too many households and communities in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said. “I’m glad Grant and Clatsop counties as well as the state have earned these federal funds to reduce the risks of these crimes, and I’ll keep battling to secure similar resources throughout Oregon.”