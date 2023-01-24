More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding.

“This funding comes at a crucial time for Oregonians facing the tightest rental market in decades,” said Congressman Earl Blumenauer, “For years, I’ve worked to make the federal government a better partner with local communities to solve the housing crisis. I am pleased the federal government is working in partnership with our state and local communities to get help to those in need.”

The funding comes after Gov. Tina Kotek declared a homeless state of emergency earlier in January.

“Housing is a human right, and these federal resources will help to make that right a reality for Oregonians struggling to make their monthly rental payments,” said Senator Ron Wyden, author of the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act. “This assistance takes a good step forward to help renters in Portland and throughout Oregon, and I’ll continue battling to secure all the federal support needed to help make real gains in battling homelessness and major housing affordability challenges facing communities statewide.”

Senator Jeff Merkley called housing affordability “one of the most urgent crises in Oregon.”

“For many families, the ongoing pandemic has caused loss of income and new, unexpected costs, making it especially hard to keep up with rent,” Sen. Merkley said. “No one should have to choose between putting food on their table or a roof over their head. I’m grateful Oregonians will benefit from this funding — a helping hand to continue making their monthly rent payments.”