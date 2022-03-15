PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The emergency rental assistance program has been extended again in Oregon.

The state has received additional funding that allows the program to remain open for another week. The portal was supposed to close for new applications late Monday night.

Oregon Housing and Community Services said the program will be receiving an additional $16 million in federal funding.

“I’m overjoyed to learn these additional $16 million in rental assistance resources are on their way to Oregon. These funds will help an estimated 2,200 additional Oregon households remain stably housed,” said interim Director of Housing Stabilization Jill Smith.

OHCS has reportedly provided rental assistance to more than 104,600 Oregonians. Over the past 9 months, the agency says renters have received more than $302 million.

Those who still need to apply can visit oregonrentalassistance.org. The portal will close for new applications on March 21, but OHCS says incomplete applications can be submitted until March 28.