PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery is taking to the streets again to celebrate recovery and demand an end to the addiction crisis.

The annual ‘Walk for Recovery’ is returning this month.

Established in 2018, the walk was made to raise money, build community power and promote pride in recovery.

The Portland walk will be happening Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be starting at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Other walks will also be happening around the state in Medford, Klamath Falls, and Pendleton.

The Walk for Recovery is Oregon Recovers’ largest annual fundraiser and their goal for this year is to raise $10,000.

Visit the official Walk for Recovery website for more information about the event and to register.