PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Democrats are lauding a bill passed by the Senate that would cap annual rent increases, while Senate Republicans say this would discourage landlords from investing in the state’s housing market.

Senate Bill 611 would cap rent increases from 7% plus the September 12-month average change in the Consumer Price Index to the lesser of either 10% or 7% plus the CPI.

The United States Department Housing and Urban Development considers households to be cost-burdened if they spend more than 30% of their income on rent, mortgage or other housing costs, according to the bill summary.

The summary says the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey estimated that almost half of Oregon renters are cost-burdened with 52% being severely cost-burdened — spending 50% or more of their household income on rent, mortgage and other housing costs.

Oregon currently has a rent cap of 7% plus inflation, with a maximum increase of 15%. But the cap only applies to buildings that are more than 15 years old. SB 611 aims to change the law so that the exemption would apply to buildings three years old or newer and limit rent increases to a maximum of 8%.

“It takes time to build housing, and people are losing their housing now. We have to do everything in our power to keep Oregonians in their homes,” said Senator Wlnsvey Campos (D – Aloha). “Rent stabilization can immediately address rising costs of living and provide relief for families choosing between prescription medications and keeping a roof over their heads. This cannot be an ‘either or’ approach – we can protect Oregonians from unreasonable rent increases and fix our housing supply crisis.”

Senator James Manning Jr. (D–Eugene & Veneta) added, “Oregonians are experiencing the impact of high inflation and spiking rents, the brunt of which is borne by BIPOC and low-income communities.”

Manning furthered “this legislation will help vulnerable families stay housed, and I am proud that we are taking this step to protect our communities and address the root causes of homelessness.”

Across the aisle, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) argues that the bill will drive housing investors out of the state.

“The San Francisco Solution, also known as Senate Bill 611, is nothing more than a case of misplaced compassion and a talking point that lacks all logic and reality. It will force landlords to increase rent to the maximum cap while limiting new production, hurting the very people proponents say the bill will help. SB 611 will assuredly drive investors out of Oregon’s housing market to other states where their money is at less risk,” Knopp said.

The Republican leader added, “decades of total Democrat control has resulted in bad land use policy that has kept investors from building necessary units to keep up with demand. Now we have reached a major crisis point. What we should have done was work on supply years ago. If we don’t balance the supply market, we will never climb out of the crisis we face.”

Republican Senator Fred Girod (R-Lyons) echoed concern for landlords amid the affordable housing crisis.

“Where are the highest rent prices in the United States? New York City. Who has the most rent control in the United States? New York City. Basic economics tells us that rent controls don’t work and we have seen the proof. As a landlord of several multifamily units myself, I can tell you this: I will have to sell them off one by one and move my investments to another state. Let’s be reasonable as to how we approach the housing crisis. Going after landlords is not the answer,” Girod said.

After passing the Senate on Tuesday, SB 611 now heads to the House for consideration.