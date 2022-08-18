James Hieb speaks during the House District 39 appointment on Feb. 7, 2022. Courtesy Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County Fair.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says James Hieb was arrested and released.

Hieb now faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges and are waiting to hear back.

Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners – replacing Christine Drazan who stepped down to pursue a gubernatorial run.

The representative has faced several charges in the past, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving under the influence of intoxicants in 2004. In 2009, Hieb had his license suspended and was convicted of operating a vehicle without required lighting equipment and improper display of validating stickers.

In 2012, the lawmaker also faced charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Most recently, in 2019, he was cited for improper use of safety belts. According to court documents, Oregon State Police stopped Hieb on Highway 30 after noticing he was driving with two kids in the car who were not properly wearing seat belts.