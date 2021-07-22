Oregon Representative Gary Leif dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Representative Gary Leif died on Thursday, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan confirmed in a statement.

Leif represented House District 2, which covers parts of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine Counties.

According to his biography, he was involved in public service for over 35 years.

“I am deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our friend and colleague Gary Leif. Gary’s sense of humor, his commitment to bipartisanship and his love of family and community marked his service in the Oregon Legislature,” Drazan said.