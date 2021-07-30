Oregon requires masks in state buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is requiring masks in all state buildings, effective immediately.

The requirement comes as the delta variant is surging statewide, causing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Oregon fully reopened on June 30, lifting all statewide restrictions including mask mandates and social distancing.

The City of Portland on Wednesday required masks in all city buildings. Multnomah County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority on Monday released statements ‘recommending’ universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status.

There were 285 people with COVID being treated at Oregon hospitals on Thursday and 84 patients in ICU beds, the OHA said.