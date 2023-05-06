PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds gathered in Portland’s Old Town on Saturday for a rally that’s part of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The city’s 3rd annual Oregon Rises Above Hate event celebrates the rich diversity of cultures while pushing back against anti-Asian hate and violence. On Flanders Street Saturday, there were performances, community speeches and food carts that provided a sense of community and representation that is so important.

More than 100 local organizations are expected to take part in honoring the heritage and history of AANHPI voices. The Lan Su Chinese Garden, Japanese American Museum and Portland Chinatown Museum all offered free admission on Saturday.

Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann at an Oregon Rises Above Hate rally, May 6, 2023 (KOIN)

“We just don’t have spaces where the AANHPI community can come together,” Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann said. “If you’re part of the white dominant culture everywhere is a space where people feel welcome. But sometimes as an Asian American there aren’t always those spaces. This is one of those spaces for me.”

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek issued this official statement:

“I want to celebrate and extend my appreciation for the deep resiliency, vibrancy, and diverse cultures of the Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities in Oregon…. As your Governor, you have my full commitment to be a leader and partner in preventing hate and discrimination and addressing harm against AAPI communities.”

Oregon Rises Above Hate is hosting several other events throughout the month, including a series of performances by Asian American members of the Oregon Symphony on May 17. The Portland Art Museum and Oregon Historical Society will have free admission on May 20, including cultural performances at OHS. The Portland Japanese Garden will host crane origami folding events on May 13 and May 27.