PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we head towards the end of August, after a hurricane rose up the west coast, Oregon’s average gas prices have also been on the rise.

According to AAA, the average price of gas across Oregon is $4.72, the highest that prices have been since October 2022.

The national average sits substantially lower at $3.85 per gallon.

The prices have been rising steadily over at least the last month, a fact which AAA said can be attributed to heat across the country reducing output at refineries as well as prices climbing ahead of then-Hurricane Hilary.

The bad news, the climb doesn’t appear to be over, as AAA also said that prices will likely rise as demand increases for Labor Day.

Across Oregon, the highest average price for regular gas is in Curry County along the southern Oregon Coast at $5.058 per gallon.

The cheapest is just a few counties over in Klamath County where a gallon costs $4.669.