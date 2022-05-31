PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gun safety remains a big issue for schools in the wake of the Texas shooting where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed. This comes as Oregon lawmakers approved a new gun control measure in 2021 — impacting schools.

The measure is part of the new safe storage gun law that also regulates guns in public buildings and bans weapons at the state Capitol.



Although guns are banned in most public buildings in Oregon, there was nothing to legally block concealed handgun license holders from entering schools with guns.

Now, school boards can adopt policies and post notices on their websites and at school entrances that generally prohibits anyone from entering with a gun, even with a license, unless they are law enforcement.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District was one of the first to adopt this policy, where a gun can be unloaded and locked inside a vehicle on school grounds for concealed weapon permit holders.

Most other districts are still reviewing the new law, including the Portland school board, which is working on a policy for notifying the community. Guns are prohibited on PPS and other school campuses, and is a felony in public buildings.