Oregon sees ‘alarming spike’ in opioid-related deaths in April, May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Illegal fentanyl and meth are believed to be the driving factors behind an “alarming spike” in opioid-related overdose deaths in Oregon this spring compared to last year, health officials announced.

However, it’s unclear how much the novel coronavirus pandemic factored into the 70% increase in opioid deaths during April and May 2020 compared to the same months in 2019.

The analysis, which was released by Oregon Health Authority’s Injury and Violence Prevention Section in its Public Health Division, also found there was a nearly 8% increase in overdose deaths during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019’s first quarter.

Data for the analysis came from medical examiners and death certificates, which showed illegal fentanyl and heroin was behind much of the spike. Analysis also found an ‘alarming trend’ in methamphetamine-involved deaths, which accounted for more than 40% of all overdose deaths in May.

Officials stressed it’s still unclear what effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have had in this analysis.

“Until more data become available, it is premature to say how much of the spike in overdose deaths is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist at the Public Health Division, said in a statement. “However, the realization that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for some time, and other stressors related to jobs, school and social isolation, may increase feelings of anxiety and depression, and that can lead to a harmful level of alcohol or other drug use.”

Those who need help to stop taking opioids can talk to their health care providers or check out OHA’s list of resources.

The Oregon-based non-profit Lines for Life also recently launched the Safe + Strong Helpline to offer 24/7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone in need. Call 1-800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP) to reach a counselor who can offer emotional support, mental health triage, drug and alcohol counseling, crisis counseling or just a human connection.