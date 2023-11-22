Oregon ranks fifth in the United States for the most expensive gas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gas prices are continuing to drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel, according to AAA’s latest gas report.

For Thanksgiving week, gas prices in Oregon are dropping nine cents to $4.11 a gallon, compared to the national average for regular gas dropping to $3.30 a gallon, AAA says.

“Pump prices should continue to decline in most markets through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Many gas stations in Oregon are already selling regular for less than $4 a gallon and more will join soon,” explained Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

Several Oregon cities are averaging below $4 per gallon, including Salem, Eugene, Hood River, and Lincoln City.

Overall, Oregonians will see a 40-cent drop in gas prices compared to Thanksgiving 2022, AAA said.

Western states are seeing higher gas prices with Oregon ranking as the fifth most expensive state at $4.11 per gallon, the report shows. California ranked first at $4.96 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.73, Washington at $4.43, and Nevada ranked fourth at $4.24 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also dropped with Oregon seeing $4.72 per gallon compared to the national average of $4.28 per gallon.

AAA projects Thanksgiving 2023 to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since the organization started tracking travel trends in 2000.

The company adds that 785,000 Oregonians will be traveling for Thanksgiving, a 2% increase from 2022. Across the United States, AAA says 55.4 million Americans are travelling.