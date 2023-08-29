PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This week, many hop farmers in the Pacific Northwest will begin their harvest, bringing in less crops in 2023 as craft beer sales decline.

Erica Lorentz, a fourth generation Oregon hop farmer and president of Lakeside Ranches and Sodbuster Farms, says her farm is seeing a 15% decline in their hop harvest.

“We are down about 250,000 pounds of hops, which equates to around two million cases of beer,” Lorentz explained.

She added that the decreased hop harvest not only impacts the farm’s bottom line but the 100 employees who help harvest the crops.

“It’s always a struggle during hop harvest trying to find people to work and this year being down in our crop a little bit, it’s hard with both the financial aspect but also wanting to keep our employees going through this time because it’s not only difficult for us but for everyone involved in hop farming,” Lorentz said.

Depending on the weather, hop harvesting typically lasts five weeks, Lorentz said, but with less crops the farm will probably see a four-week harvest instead.

Oregon is the third largest hop producer in the United States — behind Washington and Idaho — and brings in just shy of $10 million in craft brew sales every year, according to Lorentz.

“Washington and Idaho are feeling the struggle as well. So, it’s not necessarily just an Oregon problem, it’s a hop grower in America issue that we’re having,” Lorentz said. “We distribute our hops throughout the world so, it’s definitely a delicate balance but we’re hopeful that as we continue to push through that we’ll continue to provide quality hops to those brewers that are looking for them.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, hop acreage is down 8% from 2022 which saw 59,785 acres. In 2023, the USDA forecasts 54,718 acres of hops.

In Oregon, hop acreage saw an 11% decrease from 2022 — declining from 7,756 acres to 6,893, according to the USDA.

Lorentz added that hop farmers are still feeling ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A few years ago, when craft brewers were shut down and people weren’t able to go in and enjoy those pints, we still harvested hops and a lot of those hops sat. So, we’re feeling the ripple effects of years prior of hop inventory that’s still sitting there unused,” Lorentz said. “It’s supply and demand for us here so, we’re hoping that as long as everyone’s going out and supporting their local craft brews, that will be able to ramp back up next year and be at a normal quantity.”