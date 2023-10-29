PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s an interesting race shaping up for Oregon’s next Secretary of State after the Shemia Fagan scandal.

Since current Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin Valade says she’s not seeking the position permanently, two prominent Democrats have already thrown their hat into the ring: State Treasurer Tobias Read and State Senator James Manning, Jr.

First elected to the legislature in 2016, Sen. Manning is one of the legislature’s highest-ranking members, serving as senate president pro tempore. He represents District 7, which includes Northern and Western Eugene in Lane County. He also has a law enforcement and military background, having been a state corrections officer, police officer, and in the army.

Sen. Manning touches on his point of view of the Shemia Fagan scandal, in which she resigned after admitting to being paid as a consultant for a large cannabis company while her office was auditing Oregon’s cannabis industry.

He then notes his priorities if elected as Secretary of State, what the legislature expects to accomplish during their short session next February, and speaks to the pushback on the controversial Measure 110.

In addition, Sen. Manning addresses Oregon State Senate Republicans being barred from running for re-election under Measure 113, due to their walkouts during the last session. They are now challenging the ruling, taking it all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Check out the full interview in the video above.