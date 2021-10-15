Oregon set to expand hotline for bias crime reporting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline went live on Jan. 2, 2020, people were able to answer about half of incoming calls reporting hate crimes or bias incidents.

With a rise in hate crimes and bias incidents in Oregon and nationwide the two-person office just couldn’t handle the volume. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports callers to the hotline in 2022 will have a far better chance of reaching a person after the Oregon Legislature approved a significant boost in funding which will pay for four additional staff members.

Officials say the office should be fully staffed by the end of the year.

Story by The Associated Press.