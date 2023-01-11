Oregon stands to get anywhere from $400 million to $1 billion to ramp up broadband access.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s Broadband Office is ready to use federal money to get everyone in the state online.

According to an audit released by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the Oregon Broadband Office will likely be prepared to receive and facilitate upcoming federal infrastructure grant awards.

Fagan says disadvantaged communities should be prioritized, as Oregon stands to get anywhere from $400 million to $1 billion over the next several years to ramp up broadband access.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make sure that all Oregonians are able to get online. It’s an opportunity to close gaps that have developed in our state where some communities have access, and others do not,” she said.

The money is coming from a federal infrastructure bill that was passed in 2021.