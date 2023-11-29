PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Bachelor, Mt. Hood Meadows, Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Ski Bowl were recently named among the top 100 ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada by the Wall Street Journal.

The resorts were graded on eight different categories, including the abundance of natural snow, quality of terrain and the level of entertainment off the slopes.

Mt. Bachelor ranked as the best resort in Oregon and the fifth best in the U.S. and Canada, according to the WSJ. The Bend resort earned a score of 87.1 out of 100 and outranked other notable ski destinations like Aspen Snowmass in Colorado and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California.

File: Mount Hood on January 3, 2020 (KOIN)

Three Mount Hood ski resorts made this list, with Mt. Hood Meadows taking the mountain’s top spot. Mt. Hood Meadows placed 25th overall, outranking Timberline Lodge (31) and Mt. Hood Ski Bowl (88). Mt. Hood Meadows President Greg Pack said that the resort was honored to make the list.

“We’ve always felt that our team and our terrain make Meadows one of the best resorts in North America, and we’re stoked to have received this recognition,” Pack said in a statement.

Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia ranked number one overall, according to the WJS. See how Oregon’s resorts ranked in each category: