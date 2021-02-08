Oregon sports betting app breaks records following Super Bowl LV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs brought in more than 150,000 wagers through the Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard sports betting app, according to officials.

The record-breaking number of wagers amounted to nearly $3.5 million in payouts — each individual wager averaged roughly $23. By contrast, Scoreboard reported a little less than 100,000 different wagers in 2020. In last year’s game, payouts were about $2 million and wagers averaged $21.

“For the big game, there were more than 23,000 unique Scoreboard players,” said Lottery Sportsbook Product Manager Tony Gallenbeck in a release Monday. “Players took home the largest share of dollars wagered, translating to nearly $700,000 in revenue generated by Scoreboard. The game also prompted nearly 1,500 new registrations on Sunday alone.”

Scoreboard players had a variety of options for types of bets in 2021. In addition to the typical bets that come in a regular NFL game, players could wager on “proposition bets” this year. Such novelty bets included guessing the number of yards specific players would get, to if there would be special teams or defensive touchdowns.

There were more than 3,500-coin toss “prop bets,” and more than 4,000 wagers on what color the Gatorade would be that was poured on the winning coach, officials said.