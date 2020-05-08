Oregon State Fair-goers will have to wait until 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2020 Oregon State Fair has been canceled.

Organizers said Thursday the decision to cancel the fair was made in light of Governor Kate Brown’s latest guidelines for large gatherings.

Large gatherings like concerts, conventions, festivals and live audience sports won’t be able to return in Oregon until a reliable treatment or prevention—such as a vaccine—is available under Brown’s framework.

The Oregon State Fair, which was scheduled to run from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, also cited the Oregon Health Authority’s advice that any large gathering at least through September should be canceled or dramatically modified.

“The safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, competitors, performers, sponsors, vendors, contractors, volunteers and staff has always been — and will always be our top priority,” said Mike Paluszak, director and CEO of the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center. “We are saddened by the news, but support our state leaders in their efforts to keep all Oregonians safe in the wake of COVID-19.”

Organizers said they plan to discuss any possible alternatives but look forward to welcoming guests back for the 2021 Oregon State Fair.