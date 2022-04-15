PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient is back in custody after escaping during an approved outing on Thursday.

According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), 39-year-old Thaddeus Ziemlak escaped around 4:30 p.m. in Eugene.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, a passerby contacted Oregon State Police after seeing Ziemlak on Highway 126 near Veneta, Oregon.

OHA said Ziemlak was in police custody by 10:20 a.m. He was brought to Lane County jail and is being transferred to Oregon State Hospital’s Salem campus.

In January 2020, Ziemlak escaped from Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) supervision in Pendleton during a planned community outing and was found nearly a month later in Pasadena, California. Authorities note he has a history of escape from PSRB custody and was transferred to Pendleton in 2019.

Ziemlak was convicted of killing his mother in her Eugene home in 2004.