PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roughly 97% of all reservable Oregon State Park campsites are booked for Memorial Day weekend, Oregon State Parks officials say. However, there are still some last-minute options.

The most current campsite availability can also be found on the OSP reservation website. OSP spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said that availability can change quickly as people cancel or shuffle their holiday plans.

“Things change quickly, so it doesn’t hurt to keep checking the website to see if you get a lucky break,” Knowlton said.

OSP campgrounds with openings still available for this weekend include Lake Owyhee and Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Parks and the Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area. While open sites typically have one day of availability this late into May, Knowlton said that campers can also consider booking different sites each day to accommodate their desired camping schedule.

“We normally only have gaps of one night at a time for state parks that accept reservations,” she said. “If you don’t mind stitching together a couple one-night stays, search the reservation system and be flexible. People do sometimes cancel at the last minute, especially when the weather is cool or a little rainy.”

A view of Minam State Recreational Area. (Credit: Oregon State Parks)

The OSP reservation system also allows prospective campers to sign up for email notifications if there’s a cancellation at a park for a specific date. The notifications don’t automatically award those receiving them a reservation. However, the alerts can give folks a head start in snagging an open campsite.

While reserved spots remain extremely limited for the holiday weekend, first-come, first-served campsites are available for folks hoping to take a chance at finding a spot this weekend. A list of first-come, first-served campgrounds are also available on the OSP website. Knowlton said that people should also check federal and county parks sites for more options.

“Federal and county parks sometimes have space, too,” she said. “Campers can show them some love, too.”