Oregon State Parks allow camp reservations 6 months out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to go camping? You can now make a reservation for an Oregon State Park campsite up to 6 months in advance.

Until now, campers could only reserve a site up to 30 days in advance. But the Oregon State Parks extended the window beginning January 14. Campsite stays have to take place within that time period.

New sites come online each day at 6 a.m., officials said, and payment in full is required when you make a reservation or change one you already have.

Changes have fees attached, and you can make changes by calling 800.452.5687 during business hours.

If you need to cancel, you can do that up to one day prior to your reservation, either by phone or online. Again, there is a cancellation fee.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place, and they are all spelled out at the Oregon State Parks website FAQ.