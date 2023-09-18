PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Parks, Rose City Astronomers and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry are inviting people to a free night of stargazing at L.L. Stub Stewart and Rooster Rock State Parks on Sept. 23 in honor of the first day of fall.

If the nighttime skies are clear, event organizers say that telescopes will be provided for people to use. Some of the celestial highlights of the night will include views of Jupiter, Saturn, and of course, stars. Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own telescopes or binoculars.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, warm clothing, snacks and water,” Oregon State Parks said. “Bug repellent is always a good idea. Please use red flashlights to avoid interfering with the dark sky viewing.”

The events will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. Star maps and recommended astronomy apps will be provided.

The free event will require $5 parking fees for vehicles using the parks’ day-use areas.