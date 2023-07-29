Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who drove through the Little Applegate River. (Courtesy OSP)

The river serves as an essential habitat for salmon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who drove through the Little Applegate River.

According to OSP, several suspects were seen driving along the river and “winching” through impassable locations.

The river is the last tributary seen before reaching the Applegate Dam, and serves as an essential habitat for salmon.

State police provided photos of the incident to help the public identify the suspects. Authorities said the visible license plate is not useful for their investigation.

Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help in identifying people who drove through the Little Applegate River.(Courtesy OSP)

Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help in identifying people who drove through the Little Applegate River.(Courtesy OSP)

Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help in identifying people who drove through the Little Applegate River.(Courtesy OSP)

Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help in identifying people who drove through the Little Applegate River.(Courtesy OSP)

Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help in identifying people who drove through the Little Applegate River.(Courtesy OSP)

The group’s possible charges include second-degree criminal mischief, placing an offensive substance in waters and committing unlawful damage with a Class II ATV.

OSP asks anyone with additional information to call the TIP line at at 1-800-452-7888 or email TIP@state.or.us, referencing Case #SP23-215276.