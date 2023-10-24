PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials at Oregon State University are warning students to not open food delivery robots and to avoid them as they investigate a bomb threat made through them.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Oregon State University wrote: “Urgent OSU Alert: Bomb threat in Starship food delivery robots. Do not open robots. Avoid all robots until further notice. Public Safety is responding.”

The Starship food delivery robot service was rolled out in 2020.

