PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that suicide deaths decreased among Oregon youth in 2021, but suicide among all ages increased.

The data reveal a three-year decrease in suicides among those age 24 and younger, with a 26% decrease in deaths since 2018. That year, there were 129 youth suicide deaths. In 2021, there were 95.

However, the CDC data also show that Oregon’s suicide rate among all ages increased. There were 889 total suicide deaths in 2021.

Oregon has the 17th highest rate of suicide in the U.S., and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 5 to 24.

According to Oregon Health Authority, preliminary data for 2022 “indicate that Oregon will not see an additional decrease in youth suicide rates.” However, that data will not be finalized until spring 2024.

Jill Baker, OHA’s youth suicide prevention coordinator, said those numbers should inspire local organizations to increase goals for safety and wellness in communities

“We hope people in Oregon hear this news as a call to action: We all have a role in preventing suicide and we can make a difference,” she said. “It will take our sustained efforts as a community to ensure that this promising trend continues.”