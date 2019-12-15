Oregon Supreme Court upholds district attorney suspension

Eric Nisley said he understands the decision but disagrees

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld a decision to suspend a district attorney for lying to investigators.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley will be suspended from practicing law for two months beginning in February. The ruling upholds Oregon’s Disciplinary Board finding last year that Nisley lied to state bar investigators looking into whether he improperly investigated a county official.

In a statement to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Nisley says he understands the state Supreme Court decision but disagrees.