PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After joining the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s House America initiative to address the current homelessness crisis, the State of Oregon met and surpassed its announced commitments.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) established the goal of re-housing 3,500 people by the end of the year, and so far, 4,300 individuals have been re-housed. The goal of creating over 200 permanent homes for people and families dealing with chronic homelessness was also met with the help of local housing leaders.

“Like many of our partners across Oregon, OHCS does not accept homelessness as a fact of life. All people of Oregon are worth fighting for and deserve safe, stable, and affordable housing,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “Let this milestone be yet another proof point that positive housing outcomes can prevail when we tackle the urgency of this challenge with community (information) and data-driven solutions that center humanity at the local, state, and federal levels. This is just the beginning of relentless efforts to end homelessness across Oregon’s beloved communities. To all the homeless service providers: thank you for your steadfast leadership and compassion in connecting people to housing. We see you and appreciate you.”

OHCS, as well as other House America partners, have been working with HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness to use federal, state, and local resources to aid in reaching national goals.

“I congratulate Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Housing and Community Services for achieving the goals set under House America,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Because of their leadership, collaborative efforts, and commitment to proven Housing First solutions to homelessness, more than 4,300 Oregonians have a place to call home with more homes on the way. We encourage other states and localities to follow their lead to meet and exceed their respective House America goals.”

The State of Oregon, along with the City of Eugene, Washington County and the City of Bend, joined with over 100 cities, states and tribes in pledging to assist members of the community in need of housing. Visit the HUD House America website for more info.