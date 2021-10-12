Oregon taxpayers will receive $1.9 billion kicker

Oregonians will receive a tax credit instead of a tax refund.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians can expect a tax credit on their 2021 state income tax returns from a $1.9 billion tax surplus, or “kicker,” the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis announced Tuesday.

Oregon tax law provides refunds to taxpayers if personal income tax revenues are at least 2% above initial projections during a two-year budget cycle.

Taxpayers can claim the kicker if they filed a 2020 tax return and had tax due before credits. Oregonians must file a 2021 tax return to claim the credit, even if the taxpayer doesn’t have a filing obligation for 2021.

A What’s My Kicker? calculator is available on the Oregon Department of Revenue website for personal income tax filers by entering their name, Social Security Number and filing status for 2020 and 2021.

The state may use all or part of a taxpayer’s kicker to pay their owed state debt, school loans or child support according to the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Free tax preparation services from AARP, CASH Oregon and United Way are available for low-to moderate-income tax payers

Oregonians can visit Oregon Department of Revenue for more information on refund status, tax payments, forms and free tax preparation services.