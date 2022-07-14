PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon drafts the rules for its new psilocybin program, the first of its kind in the U.S., residents are voicing concern about the confusing patchwork of local ordinances that may emerge.

In 2020, Oregon legalized the regulated, therapeutic use of psilocybin, the active hallucinogenic ingredient in what are commonly called magic mushrooms.

But the measure allows counties to opt out of the program, and several rural county commissioners have recently decided to put psilocybin center bans on the ballot in November.

Those moves sparked some questions at an Oregon Health Authority listening session Wednesday from residents hoping to become licensed facilitators or manufacturers.