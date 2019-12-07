Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Oregon to change policy after losing parental rights fight

Oregon

The agreement calls for Oregon to designate an employee to oversee compliance with the ADA

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic oregon state capitol b 05042017_453880

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials who attempted to end the parental rights of a couple because of the parents’ low IQs have reached an agreement with federal officials requiring the state follow federal civil rights laws.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials with the US Department of Health and Human Services say state officials removed the children from the couple based on stereotypical beliefs and discriminatory assumptions about the parents’ ability to care for their children. The agreement calls for Oregon to designate an employee to oversee compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget