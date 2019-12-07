Oregon to change policy after losing parental rights fight

The agreement calls for Oregon to designate an employee to oversee compliance with the ADA

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials who attempted to end the parental rights of a couple because of the parents’ low IQs have reached an agreement with federal officials requiring the state follow federal civil rights laws.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials with the US Department of Health and Human Services say state officials removed the children from the couple based on stereotypical beliefs and discriminatory assumptions about the parents’ ability to care for their children. The agreement calls for Oregon to designate an employee to oversee compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.