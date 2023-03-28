$391 food benefit cards are heading to thousands of families this spring.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) – Oregon will send out $391 food benefit cards to thousands of families this spring.

The Oregon Department of Human Services will send out electronic benefit transfer cards for children who were eligible for free or reduced lunch in the 2021-2022 school year or were under the age of 6 and enrolled in SNAP in summer 2022.

The latest round of funds from the Pandemic-EBT program are retroactive, “meant to make up for limited access to school based food and nutrition programs in summer 2022,” ODHS spokesman Jake Sunderland said.

Statewide, 434,000 children will receive the benefits, totaling $170 million.

Between now and May, eligible children will receive a letter in the mail notifying them of their eligibility, followed by an envelope with their P-EBT card.

