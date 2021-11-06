Oregon to receive $3.4 billion from federal infrastucture bill

Oregon is expected to receive $747 million for public transit improvements under the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Workers are shown upgrading part of the TRIMET Max line here.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Oregon can expect to receive over $1.6 billion in additional federal dollars for infrastructure investments under the $1.2 trillion public works bill approved by Congress late Friday.

Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation released the state’s expected share of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act after it was approved by the U.S. House.

The bill passed 228 to 206 on Nov. 5. Nine Democrats voted no and 13 Republicans voted yes. It had previously been approved by the U.S. Senate and now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

“The need for action in Oregon is clear and recently released state-level data demonstrates that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver for Oregon. For decades, infrastructure in Oregon has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Oregon a C- grade on its infrastructure report card. The historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make life better for millions of Oregon residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century,” the White House said after the bill’s passage.

According to the releases, Oregon is expected to receive the following amounts in these categories:

• $747 million in public transit investments

• $529 million to improve access to safe drinking water

• $268 million for bridge replacement and repairs

• $211 million for airport investments

• $100 million for internet broadband expansion

• $52 million to expand our electric vehicle charging station network

• $39 million to help protect against wildfires

• $15 million to protect against cyber attacks

The releases did not identify specific agencies or projects that would be funded. Additional information is expected to be available in coming weeks.

“We are proving that America can afford what our families need. This is an unprecedented investment, and I’m proud that I authored several key provisions included in this legislation to help Oregon improve our public transit systems, enhance the safety of our streets, get lead pipes out of our schools, protect us from wildfires, and expand access to broadband — all while making polluters pay to clean up their toxic legacies. We have more work ahead of us to complement this legislation with a seismic investment in human infrastructure, but we’ve shown today that America can afford what it needs, and that we can get it done,” said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Dist. 3) .

“I am proud of the significant role my Problem Solvers Caucus played in reaching this milestone. When talks between the White House and the Senate were breaking down earlier this year, my bipartisan group emerged as a leader in the tough negotiations and paved the way forward by assembling an ambitious framework that showed it was possible to make smart, significant investments in our nation’s infrastructure systems,”said U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Dist. 5).

More details are available in this White House summary here.

