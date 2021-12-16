Oregon to receive $662M from federal infrastructure funding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is getting $662 million in infrastructure improvement money, and Rep. Peter DeFazio announced Thursday where its headed.

One of the largest chunks of money goes to the state’s highways, with $365 million, while the Surface Transportation Grant Program is getting $177 million.

“This new funding announced by the Federal Highway Administration marks a new beginning for Oregon and the nation’s infrastructure,” Rep. DeFazio said in a statement. “That’s why I fought so hard to get the bipartisan infrastructure plan signed into law—so we can create jobs, boost our economy, and make life better for all Oregonians.“

The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.