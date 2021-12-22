Oregon to receive over $92M for clean drinking water

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon will receive over $92 million to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems across the state, according to Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.

The funds are the first of a five-year investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Jobs Act. Additionally, funds will be directed toward replacing dangerous lead service lines and pipes.

“Access to safe and reliable drinking water is critical for our communities to stay healthy and thrive,” Bonamici said. “Lead and contaminants pose serious health threats to Oregonians. As a mom and a policymaker, I’m especially concerned about making sure our kids can drink clean water at home and at school.”

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians will have access to clean water.