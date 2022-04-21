PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is expected to receive up to $82.5 million to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions amid the climate crisis, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday.

Under the Carbon Reduction Program, Oregon will reportedly gain $15.8 million in 2022, but can get up to $82.5 million over five years. Over that period, the state will be investing in projects aimed toward decreasing transportation emissions.

“The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The program aims to help states develop strategies to limit carbon by providing funding for several different kinds of projects.

The projects eligible for the CRP’s funding are focused on zero emission vehicles and facilities, which include installing infrastructure for electric freight vehicles and personal cars, building Bus Rapid Transit corridors, and maintaining trails for pedestrians and biking.

According to FHWA, the projects funded by the program will help fight climate change, along with saving Americans money on gas.

“This new program provides states and local agencies in both urban and rural areas the flexibility and funding needed to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable transportation network that will benefit all travelers,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.