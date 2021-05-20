Oregon to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October

In this Aug. 10, 2018, photo provided by Anderson Gould Jr. hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance performs at the “Hip Hop/Electronic: Indigenous Music & Dance of the Grand Performances” in Los Angeles. LaRance, a champion hoop dancer who traveled the world performing with Cirque du Soleil, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, after he fell while climbing on an old bridge in Rio Arriba County in New Mexico. He was 30. (Anderson Gould Jr. via AP)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day under a new bill passed by the Oregon Legislature.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that beginning with Monday, Oct. 11, the state will recognize that Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas is historically inaccurate and unworthy of celebration.

HB 2526 passed the Oregon Senate on Tuesday with a vote of 22-7. It was approved by a 50-5 vote of the House late last month.

The bill was brought forth by the Legislature’s only Indigenous lawmakers, Rep. Tawna Sanchez and Rep. Teresa Alonso-Leon. Sen. Minority Leader Fred Girod spoke against the bill. Girod said that while this was a tough bill to vote no on, he felt it unnecessary to “trash” Columbus in the process.